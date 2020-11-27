Significant improvement works planned for major street in Offaly town

Significant improvement works planned for a major street in an Offaly town

John Mitchell, Area Engineer, told the November meeting of Birr Municipal District that significant improvement works are planned for The Green, in Birr Town.

The key elements of this scheme will include: the widening of footpaths on the street; the undergrounding of overhead lines on the street; the introduction of trees; and the provision of new public lighting.

Mr Mitchell said there has been consultation with the residents and the consultation process has been generally positive.

Cllr John Carroll welcomed the news. He was glad to hear that the consultation process with the residents had gone well.

Mr Mitchell pointed out that it is planned to start the works early in 2021.

Cllr John Clendennen also welcomed the news.

“The Council has been liaising with local residents and we are in a positive space, with the majority of concerns having been addressed.” It's envisaged there will be adequate parking on the street following the works. It's also planned that the new lights will be LED, but will be housed in ornamental fixtures in keeping with Birr's heritage town status," he said.