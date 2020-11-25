EXPLAINER: Exactly what fines can be imposed for breaching Covid-19 regulations

Details of the fines which can be imposed for breaches of Covid-19 regulations have been published by the Government.

A new statutory instrument, which was signed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly at the weekend, gave legal effect to the fines - four weeks after the legislation underpinning them was passed in the Dail.

Under the Health Act 1947 (Fixed Payment Notice and Dwelling Event Provisions) (Covid-19) Regulations 2020, the following Fixed Charge Penalties apply.

Not wearing a face mask where required: €80

Breach of travel regulations (5km rule): €100

Attending a house party or outdoor event: €150

Organising a house party or outdoor event: €500

In cases where Fixed Charged Penalty Notices are issued by gardai for breaches of the regulations, the alleged offender will then have 28 days to pay the fine.

If they fail to pay (for whatever reason) a prosecution will be initiated and matter will be brought before the courts.