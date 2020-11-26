Over 1,600 items going under the hammer in huge house clearance auction this weekend

WELL-KNOWN auctioneers, Matthews of Kells, will conduct an interesting three-day 1,600 lot clearance auction starting Saturday,

Sunday & Monday. Entries include the full contents of Hurcle House, Collon, "Aideen' on Howth Head and 10 Elgin Road, Ballsbridge. The majority of the lots are to be offered without reserve.

Some good antique furniture, of all eras, will be under the hammer, as will be gilded mirrors, old silver and jewellery, antiquarian books, rugs, porcelain and collectables, etc.

"It was a mammoth undertaking, but we got it all catalogued in the end!" said lead auctioneer Damien Matthews, "and worth the effort, a super auction with great variety and value". On asked how prices were holding up in the times that are in it, he replied, "Definitely bargains to be had, most definitely".

A live online auction event, the illustrated catalogue, and all further details, can be found on the auctioneer's website, www.matthewsauctionrooms.com. For any additional enquiries please telephone 046 9240568.