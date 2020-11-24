Offaly among just four counties with zero Covid-19 cases today

Offaly was one of just four counties to record zero new Covid-19 cases today, Tuesday, November 24.

226 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across Ireland today. Six further deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the cases notified nationally today, 115 are men / 109 are women; 56% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 42 years old.

Some 64 cases are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties.

None of the cases occurred in Offaly. The other counties recording zero cases today were Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo. Offaly's 14-day incidence rate of the virus has now fallen to 116.7 per 100,000 people, slightly above the national average of 107.8. This rate was as high as 141 per 100,000 in Offaly late last week.

91 cases have been diagnosed in the county in the last two weeks since November 10.

As of 2pm today, 292 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.