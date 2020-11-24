12km of Christmas for Offaly man injured in London crash

The family of an Offaly man injured in a crash in London earlier this year have launched an incredible fundraising challenge to help with his medical expenses and recovery.

Paddy Kearns sustained serious and life-altering injuries when he was involved in a collision on his motorbike on February 5. He was on his way home from work as a paramedic with the National Health Service at Hillingdon Ambulance Station at the time of the crash.

Paddy's brother David has launched the GoFundMe page and fundraising challenge along with the rest of his family.

"Paddy was airlifted to John Radcliffe Hospital on the day," David explained.

"Only for the quick response of the air ambulance, Paddy would not be here today. He spent nine weeks, three of those in ICU, in hospital. He then spent a further eight weeks in a rehabilitation hospital. We are forever grateful to the staff of these hospitals."

Paddy sustained serious spinal injuries resulting in paralysis from the T5 thoracic region.

"Paddy being a man of strength and determination he is coming back fighting," David said.

"He has reached every target set for him and has even passed his driving assessment. Paddy has his amazing wife Aine with him through all of it, we are so lucky to have her.

"We, his family, are committing to doing 1,200 km in the 12 days of Christmas. We are each doing 12.5 km each starting on December 12, every day to raise funds for Paddy's current care needs. All funds will go directly to Patrick to use for equipment to make life as easier as possible.

"The last 6km, we will all complete as a family on Christmas Day," David said.

"We will be completing our cycle, run, walk or crawl in Belmont, Shannonbridge, Banagher and Bracca."

"We would love your help and support with our endeavour as due to Covid-19 we cannot be there to support him as much as we would love to.

"Our pain will be of some benefit to him," David joked. "As many people know, we are not Mo Farahs. Thank you all for taking the time to read."

You can donate HERE.