'Deer drivers' - Offaly gardaí warn of animals on local roads

Offaly gardaí have issued a warning to drivers to be mindful on animals on roads.

"We have a number of locations throughout Laois and Offaly where there are signs to indicate animals are known to frequent the road," a statement read.

"There are quite a few where deer are known to cross roads. The signs are for the road users, not the deer.

"Always slow down and be prepared to stop when approaching or overtaking animals. If a person in charge of animals gives a signal to slow down or stop, you must obey it.

"Avoid using your horn if animals are in front of you, as it might frighten them.

"If you are travelling on a road where animals are common, you will see a warning sign like the one above," gardaí concluded.