Former Offaly GAA star named manager of Meath club

Former Offaly and Rhode footballer Paschal Kellaghan has been appointed as manager of Summerhill GFC in Meath.

The club announced the news on Tuesday with the Rhode man in the hot seat for the 2021 season.

Paschal has a wealth of experience in playing and management terms at all levels. He comes with an impressive CV having managed Rhode to back to back senior club championships in Offaly.

He has also managed Ballinabrackey in Meath and Monasterevin in Kildare to Leinster club titles.

He also has been involved in the Offaly, Tipperary and more recently the Westmeath inter-county set-up.

"We wish Paschal all the best in his new role," Summerhill GFC said.