Woman killed in Midlands after head on collision involving a car and a truck

Gardaí in the Midlands are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 1pm this afternoon Monday, November, 23. The accident happened in the townland of Glascarn, Rathconrath, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

A woman (aged 45 years), the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, was fatally injured during a head on collision with a truck. Her body has since been removed to the Mortuary in Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date. The truck driver (a man, early 40s) was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The road remains closed at this time as a technical examination is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.