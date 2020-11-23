Cycling club raises incredible amount for Offaly school Autism unit

The local Lynx Cycling Club held their annual fundraiser for the autism unit at Gallen Community School.

The cycle looked a little different this year with restricted numbers participating. This did not deter the club who chose to fundraise by sponsorship cards to raise an astonishing €5,705 for the ASD centre at the school.

"As always, we wish to sincerely thank the members of the Lynx Cycling Club, those who sponsored the cyclists and those who volunteered their time on the day to ensure the event ran smoothly. We are overwhelmed by your generosity and kindness shown to us each year," the school said.