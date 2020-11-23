Irish Water completes work on leaks in two Offaly communities

Irish Water, working in partnership with Offaly County Council, has completed a programme of works in Newtown and Clonin in Offaly, improving the water quality and supply to homes and businesses in both areas.

The works also reduced high levels of leakage by replacing old and damaged water mains which were prone to frequent bursts, and replacing them new high density, polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

The works, which took place along the L-6027-2 and L-7020-10 in Newtown and the L10104 in Clonin, involved the construction of almost 1.5km of new water mains and were carried out in line with stringent Covid-19 measures. Ward and Burke Limited carried out the works on behalf of Irish Water.

To date, Irish Water and Offaly County Council have saved over 8 million litres of water daily across Offaly, enough water to supply over 63,000 people per day, as a result of leakage reduction and repair works in several towns and villages across the county. This has significantly reduced the number of bursts and water outages, resulting in a more reliable water supply for customers.

Speaking about the works Joe Carroll, Regional Lead with Irish Water, said: “These upgrades are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Offaly. Since 2018, as part of the Leakage Reduction Programme, we have delivered almost 30km of new water mains, providing a more secure and reliable water supply to homes and businesses across the county. We would like to thank customers for their patience and cooperation as we continue to deliver these vital network improvements and safeguard the water supply now and into the future."