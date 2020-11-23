Motorist caught doing truly incredible speed on road in Offaly

A motorist is facing a day in court after being caught travelling at an incredible speed on an Offaly road.

Gardai clocked the vehicle travelling at 164kph in a 100kph zone.

The car was stopped on Sunday evening and gardai say that proceedings have commenced.

In a separate incident on Saturday, Birr Gardaí detected at driver travelling at 88kph in 60kph zone in Kilcormac.

Gardai continue to be out and about on the roads in the county engaging with the community and performing checkpoints.