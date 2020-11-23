PHOTOS: Emergency services respond to scene as car leaves road in Offaly

A woman was brought to hospital after gardaí attended the scene of a collision in Offaly last week.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single-vehicle road traffic accident at approximately 7.30pm on the Rath Rd, Birr, Co Offaly on Wednesday, November 18.

Ambulance personnel and firefighters also attended the scene to recover the driver and vehicle which had left the road.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital as a precaution. Her injuries are not serious.

Birr Ambulance service posted pictures from the scene last week.