Offaly GAA club rakes it in with 'Scrap Saturday' fundraiser

For the past few years and Offaly GAA club has organised a ‘Scrap Saturday’ fundraiser to raise money for the club’s facilities.

Cappincur GAA Club has asked members of the public to bring their waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and steel scrap into KMK Metals Recycling’s Tullamore headquarters.

With Covid-19 restrictions, KMK Metals Recycling was unable to hold a public event this year but the enterprising GAA club has been slowly and safely gathering material since the beginning of the year and still managed to raise €2,875.

The GAA club, sponsored by KMK Metals Recycling, collected 19,000KG of waste material amounting to a total of €2,375 which was topped up with a generous donation of €500 from Irish scrap metal recycling company, ClearCircle.

Max Kyck, General Manager of KMK Metals Recycling, said, “it was super to see the lads from Cappincur GAA Club managing to collect such a large amount of WEEE and scrap metal this year, in far more challenging circumstances. The club has had a great year and hopefully the money will go towards preparing for another successful season.”

Due to Covid-19, regular public recycling days hosted by KMK Metals Recycling all around the country, in association with WEEE Ireland, have been cancelled but members of the public can still recycle their WEEE at local recycling centres or electrical retailers.