Restoration works underway on unique and historic fort in Offaly

Restoration works are underway on a unique and historic fort in Offaly.

Fort Eliza is a Napoleonic fortification in Banagher on the River Shannon.

Earlier this year, Waterways Ireland sought tenders for the work which is now underway.

This Napoleonic fortification is a five-sided, four-gun battery, constructed circa 1812 and is a truly unique heritage feature on the Shannon. It forms part of a group of defensive structures including the remains of Fort Falkland, Keelogue Battery, Meelick Martello Tower and Cromwell's Castle.

The Shannon fortifications are of special significance due to their inland location. Work to be carried out includes brick vaulting, stone pointing, lintels, jambs to magazine following treatment and removal of encroaching vegetation including all temporary works, clearance and disposal, work platforms and propping.