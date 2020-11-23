PROPERTY WATCH: Charming cottage and over 100 acres of land with huge potential going up for auction in Offaly

A charming two bed cottage and over 100 acres of land with huge potential in Offaly will go up for auction in December in six lots.

Located just outside Clara, it is for sale by public auction on Wednesday, September 9 through GVM Auctioneers.

The land is described as well located with future potential.

Pending Covid restrictions, the auction will either held on the land or on line.

Lot 1 is 16.38 acres of what is described as 'prime land' with dual road frontage.

Lot 2 is a two-bedroom cottage on 1.16 acres.

Lot 3 is 42.32 acres of 'excellent quality land' with dual road frontage.

Lot 4 is 41.93 acres with farmyard. This land is also partially zoned, public, community, educational and business and employment.

Lot 5 is 0.7 acres of roadside land zoned business and employment.

Lot 6 is the entire offering.

For more details contact GVM Auctioneers in Tullamore on 057 93 21196