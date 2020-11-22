The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a mix of heavy rain early in the week with temperatures dropping as the week goes on with frost overnight at times in many areas.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the weather to start off mainly dry with some bright spells in the east. Cloud will increase and rain will develop in the west and northwest through the morning. It will spread across much of Connacht and Ulster and become persistent and heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with freshening southerly winds, strong on coasts.

On Monday night, persistent or heavy rain will affect much of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly cloudy with persistent or heavy rain over the western half of the country and a risk of localised flooding. There'll be some showers further east. The rain in the west will extend eastwards through the afternoon and evening, eventually clearing. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with fresh southerly winds, becoming westerly and easing as rain clears. Tuesday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the day to be mainly dry with sunny spells and perhaps a few light showers near west and north coasts. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light westerly breezes. Wednesday night will be cold and dry with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees and with frost in many areas.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, Thursday will continue dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, Friday looks like being mostly cloudy over Leinster and Munster with spells of rain. Connacht and Ulster will be mainly dry. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with light variable breezes.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, current indications suggest that next weekend will be cold and unsettled with spells of rain at times.