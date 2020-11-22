Gardaí issue warning to people about Secret Santa Christmas social media scam
Gardaí are warning about a scam on social media
Gardaí are warning about a scam targeting the public on social media.
"The Secret Santa Gift Exchange or Secret Sister scam promises huge returns from a modest investment of €10," a garda spokesperson warns.
"The scheme promises that you will receive up to 36 gifts. It sounds too good to be true and it certainly is not true.
"This is a pyramid scheme and can really only benefit those on the top. Pyramid schemes are illegal in Ireland as they are a breach of Section 65 of the Consumer Protection Act 2007. It is an offence to establish, operate, promote or knowingly take part," said the warning.
