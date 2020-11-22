WATCH: Offaly pub's Christmas Ad is just brilliant and sums up 2020 perfectly!

Offaly's brilliant singing pub, JJ Hough's in Banagher, has dropped its Christmas Ad for 2020 and it is absolutely superb!

It tells the story of a rural pub struggling to adapt to the constant Government guideline level changes during the Covid pandemic, until he discovers a 'loophole' which allows him to open briefly!

Watch the full video and make sure to watch it right through the credits for a very important message!