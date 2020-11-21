Plans unveiled for huge greenhouse development in Offaly for 'next generation farming'

Plans have been unveiled for a massive greenhouse development in Offaly.

Galway Herb Farm Ltd, trading as Real Leaf Farm, intend to apply to Offaly County Council for Planning Permission to construct a greenhouse and the repurposing of ancillary buildings at Ballycon, Daingean, Co. Offaly.

The plans call for the demolition of the existing disused sheds and tank structures and the reuse of an existing workshop for uses ancillary to the adjoining proposed greenhouse.

The plans also call for the construction of extensions to the sides of the existing workshop comprising of c.1,036m2.

The main part of the plans this week is the construction of a 10,500m2 greenhouse, attached to the rear of the existing workshop.

An application for the project is due to be lodged shortly with Offaly County Council.

Real Leaf Farming describes its operations as 'Next Generation Farming. Today.'

A post on the company's website states:

“Here at Real Leaf Farm it is our mission to grow fresh, nutritious leafy greens for the local food market using sustainable hydroponic farming methods that have low environmental impact. The elimination of herbicides and pesticides not only makes us a provider of clean, natural, food products but is better for our environmental, leaving no residues behind.”