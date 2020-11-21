LATEST: Covid-19 cases surging in one area of Offaly while dropping dramatically in another area

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from November 3 to November 16 and it shows a dramatic difference in rates across the county.

It shows the rate for the virus has increased dramatically in the Edenderry Area, stayed steady in the Tullamore Area while it has plummeted in the Birr Area.

At this time last week, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry Electoral Area stood at 137.2 having risen from 107.2 the previous week. Now however, the rate for the Edenderry Area has risen to 300.1 with 70 new cases in the last 14 days. That is almost two thirds of all the cases in the county and the rate of over 300 is one of the highest in the country.

In stark contrast, the rate for the Birr Area continues to trend dramatically downwards. Three weeks ago, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Birr Electoral Area stood at 141.3. Two week ago it had dropped to 109.9 while last week it is down to 102.1 cases per 100,000. The rate for the Birr Area has now fallen to just 51 with 13 new cases in the last two weeks.

The rate for Tullamore has increased slightly this week but it remains around the same mark. The rate for the area was at 96 per 100,000 last week but it has gone up to 106.3 this week with 31 new cases in the 14 day period.

As of Friday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stood at 137.7 per 100,000 with 107 new cases from November 6 to November 19. Offaly has the sixth highest rate in the country. The National Incidence Rate figure stood at 113.1 per 100,000.