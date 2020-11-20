Man arrested after burglaries at church and supermarket near Offaly border

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to two burglaries and an incident of criminal damage near the Offaly border on November 19, 2020.

Just before 4.30am Gardaí from Roscrea received a report of an alarm going off at a supermarket on Birr Road, Roscrea. Gardaí attended the scene and found that a trolley had been used to smash through one of the windows.

A patrol of the area was carried out whilst Gardaí reviewed CCTV. A possible suspect was identified and a description of the man was circulated to all Gardaí in the county.

Just under an hour later a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by Gardaí. He was brought to Templemore Garda Station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

When the man was searched back in the station Gardaí found he was in possession of candles. Gardaí later received a report that a church in Parkmore, Roscrea had been broken into and candles had been stolen.

Gardaí also received a report that someone had damaged a window at another supermarket on Gantly Road, Roscrea during the early house of the morning.

The man who was arrested has since been charged in connection with all three incidents and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.