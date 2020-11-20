Escalation of power plant closures by ESB creates distrust and uncertainty,” says Nolan

Bord na Mona workers in the ESB plants at Shannonbridge and Lough Ree were “caught completely unaware” by the company's decision to bring forward its proposed closure date for both facilities, according to one local TD.

Deputy Carol Nolan as speaking as the ESB announced that the Shannonbridge power station will stop feeding the national grid on Friday December 11, and the Lanesborough power station will cease production on Friday 18 December 18:

“There is real and genuine upset among workers following this move by ESB. It is the end of a generation and a way of life that has provided consistent employment to the region for over 60 years.”

“It has also created significant levels of mistrust and suspicion among workers and their families and that is something which must be deeply regretted. Government must now immediately prioritise efforts to escalate the creation of real and sustainable long-term jobs as part of the Just Transition process.” We cannot allow a situation to come about whereby workers literally have no idea when the ESB might pull the plug on future initiatives.”