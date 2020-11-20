Further award for innovative Offaly beetroot business

More accolades have been been presented to Anne Marie Feighery, from Kilcormac, for her "Feighery's Farm Beetroot Juice" with its glowing red colour, delicious taste and proven health benefits was the worthy winner of the "Innovation in Agriculture and Food Category "at the recent Women and Ag awards held in association with FBD Insurance.

This prestigious award followed her earlier success during the year in the Great Taste awards and the Blas ne hEireann awards She also featured on "Ear to the Ground" on RTE One and was interviewed on various Radio programmes. She is delighted to be the recipient of these major awards and becoming so quickly recognised in the food industry. It is a great asset to Anne Marie that her Dad, Billy and brothers Alan and William grow vegetables on the family farm in Kilcormac.

She has successfully linked up with Con Trass of the Apple Farm near Cahir using his fruit processing facility to press, blend and bottle her juice which has a

12 month shelf life. The correct blend to produce this amazing drink is 70% beetroot and 30% apples. Its multiple health benefits include its ability to lower blood pressure naturally, boost energy levels and promote a healthy immune system with its Vitamin C & antioxidant levels. It is also a source of Folic Acid & Protein.

Stockists are listed on www.feigherysfarm.ie with the option to purchase directly online. Perhaps gifting someone you love a health boost this season. The product She believes Covid 19 is not a hinderance as consumers are buying more locally produced foods. She remains on target to sell 30,000 bottles of Feighery's Farm Beetroot Juice this year.