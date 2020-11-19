Family pet taken during burglary of Offaly home

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating a burglary that occurred yesterday evening (Wednesday, November 18)

During the course of the burglary of a house in the Birr area a family's pet dog was taken along with tools.

A black Audi A4 07 car was seen nearby with a number of males in the car.

If you passed the School Street, Crinkle location or are offered this dog, contact Gardai on 057 91 69710.