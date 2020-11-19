Family pet taken during burglary of Offaly home
Family pet taken during burglary of Offaly home
Gardaí in Offaly are investigating a burglary that occurred yesterday evening (Wednesday, November 18)
During the course of the burglary of a house in the Birr area a family's pet dog was taken along with tools.
A black Audi A4 07 car was seen nearby with a number of males in the car.
If you passed the School Street, Crinkle location or are offered this dog, contact Gardai on 057 91 69710.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on