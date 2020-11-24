An Post seeks to enhance existing facilities in Offaly

AN Post says it will be seeking to enhance its facilities at existing and new locations around Offaly in the future.

The national postal service made its comments in a submission on the Draft Offaly County Development Plan 2021-2027.

An Post, said it operates ''two distinctive businesses in an increasingly digital environment.'' An Post Mails & Parcels and An Post Retail including Ireland’s largest retail network of 950 Post Offices.

The submission continued; ''The Draft Offaly County Development Plan 2021 targets a population growth rate of c. 11% over the period of the Plan. This would lead to c. 9,239 more people living in the county (2016 base year). In this regard, this submission is being made to set out An Post’s current and future requirements to adequately serve expanding catchment areas and to request that Offaly County Council provide a supportive policy framework for the future provision of postal infrastructure.''

An Post said it is ''happy to engage with Offaly County Council as part of the preparation of the Draft Offaly County Development Plan 2021 and as part of its future assessment of postal facilities in the County.''

It also requested that Offaly County Council have due regard to the operational requirements of An Post.

''The removal of loading bays and restrictions on 24 hour vehicular access at post offices or other postal facilities could have significant impacts on the smooth operation of the postal service and have longer term impacts on the commercial viability of postal premises. It is, therefore, requested that the Local Authority engage closely with An Post as part of future public realm schemes to ensure viable An Post Offaly County Development Plan 2021-2027.''

It concluded by saying that ''solutions can be explored to improve town centre areas whilst also safeguarding the efficient operation of postal facilities.''