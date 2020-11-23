Community invited to get involved in planning future of Offaly town

Offaly Local Development company are facilitating a Community Planning process for an Offaly town.

Members of the community in Kilcormac who interested in getting involved are invited to get in touch.

The group will be about six to eight people and will try to represent a cross section of the community in order to build a picture of where Kilcormac would like to be in five years time.

Contact Ciara Monaghan , cmonaghan@offalyldc.ie, to register your interest in this project.