Gardai issue appeal for information on teenager missing for a week in Midlands

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Lythia Tebay, who has been missing from the Kileen area of Co. Laois since Wednesday, November 11.

Lythia has been described as 5’ 7” in height, of slim build with blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing dark jeans, a pink jacket and black runners.

Lythia is known to frequent the Waterford City area.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Lythia, is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.