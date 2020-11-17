Offaly Council plans €424,000 cuts in 2021

OFFALY County Council was facing a near €3.2m drop in income from the closure of Shannonbridge power station before the Government's recent confirmation of a bailout.

However, despite the cash injection, the council is still considering cuts in spending next year to the tune of over €400,000.

Figures in the council's draft budget for 2021, which will be considered by councillors at a private meeting on Wednesday (November 18) show that rates income of €3.188m will be lost when the West Offaly Power ESB peat-fired plant stops generating electricity at the end of this year.

In addition, commercial rates worth €146,000 from Bord na Mona activities associated with Shannonbridge will also be gone next year.

Another power station, Edenderry Power, which is owned by Bord na Mona, has permission to stay in operation until 2023 and it pays €1.279m in rates to the council each year.

On October 31 the Government announced it will be providing €3.3m to the County Council in 2021 to make up the shortfall and a campaign has been launched to make this handout permanent.

In spite of that funding, the council's head of finance Mark Connolly advised caution when he addressed councillors at their November meeting on Monday.

Mr Connolly said there are still a “number of unknowns in play at the moment” particularly in relation to central government funding for goods and services and Covid related expenses.

He did say “the picture is less bleak now” than previously and already the council had decided to continue with the €100,000 annual allocation to each of the three Municipal Districts (Tullamore, Birr and Edenderry), which had been in doubt.

Mr Connolly said the council executive was able to confirm that money once “we got clarification from central government on certain elements of funding”.

Reflecting on an audit report on the council's 2019 finances, he said the local government auditor had taken the unusual step of referring to the potential impact of Covid-19 on the council.

“While Covid is going to cause very serious challenges for the local authority we continue to operate as a going concern for 2020 and 2021,” he said.

The draft budget outlines cuts across 11 different areas of council spending, with €424,000 in expenditure reductions suggested in total.

It is proposed to slash the housing estate improvement budget by €90,000, reducing actual spending in that section to €90,000 in 2021.

Spending on council back office functions will be lowered by €63,000 and remote working hubs by €62,000, but additional funding has been sourced from Enterprise Ireland for the latter.

Economic development spending, which is mainly non recurring costs on reports and studies, will be down by €60,000.

Management of the Derryclure recycling facility will be cut by €40,000, the retendering of recycling facilities will result in a projected efficiency gain of €30,000, spending on parks will be €30,000 lower, tourism spending will be cut by €20,000, €19,000 will be saved by efficiencies at the dog pound, spending on community events will be reduced by €5,000 to €5,000 and the Community CCTV Federation will lose €5,000.

Councillors will meet next Monday to adopt a balanced budget.