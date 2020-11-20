JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council seeking applications for a number of positions
Offaly County Council offices
Offaly County Council is currently seeking applications for a number of positions.
Offaly County Council is looking for applications for the following positions:
* Post Of Administrative Officer with a salary of €50,832 - €66,082 Per Annum
* Post Of Staff Officer with a salary of €43,633 - €52,401 Per Annum
* Post Of General Operative with a wage of €552.68 - €627.54 Per Week
* Post Of Sport Ireland Aspire Programme – Aspire Graduate
Qualifcations, particulars of posts and application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057-9357422) or can be downloaded from www.offaly.ie/jobs
Completed applications should be lodged not later than 4pm on Thursday, December 3.
