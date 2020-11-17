Reduction in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today but 'increasing concern' over national figure

There has been a reduction in new cases of Covid-19 today according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

After recent days that saw 11, 16, 13, 17, and nine new cases, there were just six new cases recorded in Offaly today. There have been 112 new cases in Offaly in the past 14 days. The 14-Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 population for Offaly stands at 143.7.

The National 14-Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 population is 121.3 with nine counties now showing a Rate of below 100.

As of midnight Monday, November 16, the HPSC has been notified of 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 68,686* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 84 were in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 272 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained.

“The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today.

“We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.”

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November. There has now been a total of 1,995 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

READ NEXT: Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed in Offaly nursing home