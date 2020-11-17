30 new council houses planned for Offaly

Building work could start in the coming months on about 30 new houses in Offaly.

Monica Cleary, Housing Officer, told the November meeting of Birr Municipal District that 18 units at Kylebeg, Banagher are Stage 3 approved and are proceeding to tender; seven units are Stage 2 approved at Beechgrove, Belmont (public consultation complete and resolution to be sought at the November Council meeting); and four units in Moneygall are Stage 2 approved (Stage 2 approval received in July 2020 and the members approved the Part 8 planning at the October Council meeting).

“Hopefully, the sod will be turned on these 29 houses in the coming months,” said Ms Cleary.

She added that four Council houses in Macregol, Birr had been completed and allocated in 2019. A further eight will be completed in 2020. Eight units have been completed in An Corran, Crinkill.

She said the Council's total housing stock in Birr Municipal District is 675 houses, 2.3% of which are vacant.

“867 maintenance requests,” she said, “were received for Birr MD in 2020, 93 in October. During Level 5 we are dealing only with emergency maintenance calls.

“Repairs are being undertaken on Local Authority housing stock which becomes vacant in the normal course of business. Every effort is being made to maximise funding and ensure that properties are not left void for extended periods. Ten vacant houses were therefore completed in 2020.”She said there are 218 HAP (Housing Assistance Payment) tenants in Birr MD at the moment.

Cllr Ormond said it had been a difficult year and he complimented the Council staff for the considerable amount of work which they had nonetheless got through.He said more houses need to be built in Birr Town. “The Council has a considerable amount of land in Birr Town. We need to knuckle down to it and start building more houses in the town.”

Cllr Carroll commented that it had been quite a productive year despite the obvious difficulties. He welcomed the progress on the proposed house building in Banagher, Belmont and Moneygall, and the completion of eight houses in An Corran, “a project which is close to my heart.” He asked what the timeline is for the Just Transition retrofitting scheme.

He agreed with Cllr Ormond that they need to push ahead with house building in Birr Town in a determined fashion. “I want us to emulate the big housing projects like Scurragh and McAuley Drive. We all know the pressing need for more houses. We all know the problems of families living in overcrowded conditions, or living in caravans or mobile homes. These are conditions which should not be acceptable in our town. In the '30s, '40s, '50s, up to the first decade of this century we built a substantial number of social houses. Since then the number has gone down quite a bit. It's time to change things and get them back to the way they were.”

Cllr Clare Claffey pointed out that quite a few social houses are in fact vacant. “Why are they not being given out more quickly to new tenants?” she asked.

Cllr Clendennen pointed out that the housing project in Kylebeg Banagher started in 2015, and the houses still haven't been built. “The process is too slow.”

Cllr Leahy said the conversation is often about social housing, but affordable housing should receive more attention. He pointed out that many hardworking people can't afford their own homes. “This is a massive problem.”

The housing officer said a significant affordable housing scheme is expected but it hasn't been unveiled yet.

Cllr Claffey asked what is the situation with evictions.Ms Cleary said the Council is only engaging in evictions where it has court orders. “We are only evicting in serious cases.”







