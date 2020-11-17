Growing frustration and anger in Offaly with HSE

A local councillor has said that there is growing frustration and anger amongst the people of Birr Town with the HSE because of the organisation's inability to push ahead with the Primary Care Centre.

Cllr John Clendennen, in a statement to the Tribune, called on the HSE to provide urgent clarity and a timeline for the delivery of the Centre.

He pointed out that at recent meetings of Offaly County Council he had expressed his disappointment with the latest hammer blow to the delivery of a Primary Care Centre to serve the town of Birr and the surrounding area.



He said that a process which has been ongoing for over a decade has been once again changed with a decision to take an alternative approach, causing further delay to the delivery of this much needed facility.



"This Primary Care Centre would be built and operating by now," said the Councillor, "if the majority of Councillors at Offaly County Council had voted with Fine Gael Councillors to approve the material contravention for Birr Rugby Club site in 2018. I respect the democratic process but we are now facing a situation where two years later, Primary Care Centres in the adjoining towns of Banagher and Roscrea are likely to be delivered before the Birr project even has a shovel in the ground".



He added that at the time of the material contravention vote in 2018, there was significant debate surrounding the proposed development at Birr Rugby Club with concerns and objections over the economic and trading impact on the Main Street considering the 800 metre distance to Emmet Square. "I understood these concerns," he remarked, "but queried why the doubling of floor space and capacity of a supermarket on the outskirts of the town, plus the addition of multiple enhanced filling stations with mini-markets, coffee stands, deli-counters, fast food counters, car wash and fuel sales was never identified as a commercial threat to the Main Street by those vehemently against a Primary Care Centre. It has always been critical that we maintain the integrity of Main Street trading, but in my research of Primary Care Centre locations around the country, 800 metres was considered an acceptable distance from a town retail core considering the level of service and land required for such a development.



"Additionally in May 2018, there were rumours locally and advertisements in the local media claiming Birr Community Nursing Unit would close if a Primary Care Centre was delivered for the town.This can only be described as 'Fake News' and I was critical of the media at the time that printed the advertisements. This claim created a level of hysteria among the local community as family members with loved ones using the facility were left with many unanswered questions. It has been categorically stated on the record that under no circumstances will the delivery of a Primary Care Centre for the town of Birr impact on the provision of services at Birr Community Nursing Unit.



"The planning application was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanala, where the decision of the majority of Offaly County Councillors was upheld, on the grounds of the possible impact on economic trading in the town centre and reduction in green spaces.



"In May 2019, in an effort to progress the project, I tabled the following motion to Offaly County Council monthly meeting: 'In anticipation of the National HSE call for Expressions of Interest to develop Primary Care Centres in towns across the region, including Birr, that Offaly County Council identify a suitable property and/or site location, that it can offer, as an option, to ensure Birr is successful in securing a Primary Care Centre'."



The councillor pointed out that in November 2019, Birr Municipal District Councillors met with representatives from the HSE and Birr GPs at the newly opened Tullamore Primary Care Centre, "which is an impressive facility, and which, it is worth noting, is located one kilometre from O'Connor Square in the centre of the town. At that meeting, the HSE outlined their intentions to cease engagement with local developers, and pursue what is known locally as the Rectory Field which is in the ownership of Offaly County Council, as a potentially suitable site for a Primary Care Centre.



"As part of the Development Plan 2021 - 2027 draft process in early 2020, I proposed that the lands at Birr Rugby Club be rezoned to Community Services / Facilities, as a means of a safety net, should the Rectory Lands proposal fall through, and the HSE once again have to identify a site for the provision of Primary Care Centre. The proposal was not accepted by the majority of Councillors at the time, and took the position to await submissions relating to the matter under the Draft Development Plan Process.



"In October 2020, due to a lack of progress or update from the HSE in relation to the proposed site and the delivery of a Primary Care Centre, I requested at the monthly meeting of Birr Municipal Council, with unanimous support from all Councillors, that we write to the HSE seeking an urgent meeting and update on their intentions. Subsequent to that request, I received a missed call from a representative at the HSE on October 29th, but when I called back there was no response.



"At the November meeting of Birr Municipal Council, there were varying reports from Councillors that had and hadn't received phone calls, leading to a significant amount of confusion. The Director of Services for the Birr Area, Ann Dillon, advised at the meeting that the HSE had been in contact and informed Offaly County Council that they were no longer interested in pursuing the Rectory Lands as a potential site for Birr Primary Care Centre. The Councillors were also informed by the Director of Services that the HSE are now considering three alternative sites in the town of Birr as possible locations for the Primary Care Centre. In response to this information, all Councillors expressed their frustration and we sought an emergency meeting with the HSE.



"Last Wednesday, I wrote to the HSE seeking clarification, an accurate update on the latest process, and a newly revised expected timeline for the delivery of a Primary Care Centre, to ensure improved healthcare provision for the town of Birr and the surrounding area. I am still awaiting a response. Up to this morning, Offaly County Council have yet to receive a formal response from the HSE in relation to the matter.



"Over recent weeks and months, there has been frustration and anger increasing among the local community, and a growing lack of confidence in the HSE delivering this much needed project to deliver improved healthcare provision for Birr and the surrounding area.



"I appreciate the current demands on the HSE due to the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledge the immense efforts to keep our entire population safe and well during these trying and uncertain times. However, we must also focus on the future and we need a commitment and a timeline from the HSE to deliver this important facility as soon as possible. We also need a commitment from all our public representatives that they will not reject the project on the basis of its proximity to the centre of the town, if the identified most suitable site by the HSE exceeds an 800 metres distance from the town centre.



"This is a vital facility for the town and the surrounding area, and as we deal with the ongoing challenges of a global pandemic, we need this local project to be delivered with the highest priority, with the support of all respective stakeholders."













