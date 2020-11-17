WEATHER WARNING: Strong winds on the way for parts of Ireland in coming days

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for six counties for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Wind Warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Eireann is warning that southwest to west winds veering northwest will reach mean speed 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding.

The warning comes into effect at 3pm on Wednesday and will be in place until 1am on Thursday.