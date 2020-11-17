Pressure on beds remains exceptionally high at Tullamore Hospital despite fall in Covid cases

The pressure on beds remains exceptionally high at Tullamore Hospital despite a continuing fall in Covid cases at the hospital.

According to latest figures from the HSE, there was just one vacant general bed available at the hospital with one bed also available in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

READ NEXT: Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed in Offaly nursing home

According to figures from the INMO, there were 15 patients on trolleys this morning awaiting admission to the hospital. all 15 were waiting on trolleys in the hospital's emergency department.

The number of Covid-19 cases at the hospital is continuing to fall. As of the latest update, there were four patients with confirmed cases in the hospital, down one from the previous day. This time last week, there were nine patients with confirmed cases in the hospital.

Of the four patients with confirmed cases in the hospital, none are being treated in the Critical Care Unit.