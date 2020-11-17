Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed in Offaly nursing home

THE Health Service Executive is working to prevent further infection of Covid-19 at a nursing home in Offaly,

The HSE has confirmed an outbreak at Ofalia House Community Nursing Unit in Edenderry.

According to the HSE, a rapid response team is working at the facility and staffing issues are being addressed there.

''When Covid-19 is circulating in the community we can expect to discover some outbreaks in health care facilities despite everyone’s best efforts,'' a statement from the HSE said. ''The best way of reducing the number of these outbreaks is to reduce the level of community transmission around the country. To protect the vulnerable, including residents of nursing homes and other long term residential facilities, we need to do everything we can to stop the transmission of Covid-19.''

The cumulative incidence rates of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly up to midnight on November 15 per 100,000 population was 136, the eighth highest in the country.

The latest figure available show that there were nine confirmed cases of Covid in Offaly on November 15 after four consecutive days with double digit increases.