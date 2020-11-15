BREAKING: Offaly now among counties with higher Covid-19 incidence rates in Ireland as cases continue to rise

After being among the counties with the lowest Incidence Rate of Covid-19 in Ireland, Offaly is now among the higher rates in the country as cases in the county continue to increase.

For the fourth day in a row, Offaly has had a double digit increase in cases moving the county to the ninth highest 14-Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 in the country. Offaly went into the weekend with only the 17th highest rate.

There were 11 on Wednesday, ten on Thursday, 16 on Friday, 13 new cases on Saturday and 17 new cases to that. Prior to that, Offaly had a run of days will less than five new cases. There have been 107 new cases in Offaly in the last 14 days.

That pushes the Incidence Rate in the county up to 137.2 per 100,000 which is now higher than the National figure. Eight counties now have an Incidence Rate of less than 100.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,979 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, November 14, the HPSC has been notified of 378 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 67,903* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 124 were in Dublin, 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 249 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The average daily 5 day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day. This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk.

“We are also seeing number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.

“There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home.”