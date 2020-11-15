Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to remain unsettled in the coming days. It will be mild at first, but it will turn colder from midweek.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for rain and drizzle to extend northeastwards across the country on Monday and it'll turn increasingly breezy. Becoming milder with highest afternoon temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong southwesterly winds and an ongoing risk of coastal flooding.

Mild and mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Monday night, mainly on southern , western and northwestern coasts, but good dry intervals inland. Misty in places, with hill and coastal fog. Minimum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong in coastal areas.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mild and mostly cloudy, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent in southern, western and northwestern coastal areas, but there will be good dry intervals further inland, with a few bright spells in the east. Maximum temperatures 13 to 15 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong in coastal areas.

On Tuesday night, a spell of heavier rain will extend from the Atlantic. Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will develop in Atlantic coastal counties later, but it will turn colder there. Minimum temperatures 7 to 12 degrees, in mostly moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong on coasts, later veering westerly in Atlantic coastal counties and easing.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to brighten up from the west during the morning, with sunny spells developing, but scattered showers will occur also, some heavy and possibly of hail, especially in the western half of the country. Turning colder, with maximum afternoon temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong on coasts. Minimum overnight values of 2 to 5 degrees, with further showers or longer spells of rain.

The current weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a cold, bright day, with sunny spells and scattered showers, but cloud and more persistent rain will extend from the Atlantic later, mainly affecting the west and southwest. Maximum 7 to 11 degrees, in moderate westerly breezes. Further rain for a time overnight in Munster and south Leinster. Mainly dry elsewhere, but cold, with a risk of frost, especially in the north.