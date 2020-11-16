'Emotional day' as Offaly librarian retires after 26 years of service
There was an emotional day recently as Offaly Library Service bade farewell to one of their colleagues who is heading into retirement.
Catherine Feighery retired after 26 years of loyal service to the community.
Catherine was wished well in retirement and the occasion was marked by her colleagues in the Offaly Library Service.
