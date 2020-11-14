Steady increase in newly confirmed Covid-19 cases continues in Offaly

The steady increase in newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly continued today.

After seeing only small increases earlier in the week, Offaly has now recorded a fourth day of consecutive double digit increases in new Covid-19 cases.

There were less than five new cases on Monday and Tuesday but there were 11 on Wednesday, ten on Thursday, 16 on Friday and latest figures show 13 new cases today (Saturday),

The steady increase in cases has moved Offaly higher up the list of counties when it comes to Incidence Rate per 100,000 of population. Offaly is now 16th on the list with a 14 Day Rate of 118, up from 110.3 yesterday. Seven counties now have a rate under 100 cases per 100,000.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November. There has now been a total of 1,978 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 13th November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 67,526* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 151 are in Dublin, 38 in Limerick, 27 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Galway and the remaining 186 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 254 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Analysis of today’s data shows the 5-day moving average of case numbers has increased from 354 to 392. We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks. We are concerned that this progress is at risk. We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip. NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.

“We all need to focus on what we can do to stop the spread of this disease; wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, avoid crowds, limit our social network, know the symptoms, self-isolate and contact a GP if we have them. Stay at home and restrict our movements if you are a close contact of a confirmed case."