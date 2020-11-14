WATCH: Outrageous chip helps Shane Lowry make the cut at Masters in Augusta

Shane Lowry has made the cut at the Masters in Augusta thanks in large part to this outrageous chip in on the 14th hole.

The Open Champion had an opening round of two over par and was in danger of missing the cut but a three under par second round moved him up the leaderboard and into the weekend.

He had to finish his round on Saturday after darkness stopped play on Friday evening but over the course of the round he made five birdies including this incredible three on the par 4 14th.

Up and over the slopes. Shane Lowry chips in for birdie on hole No. 14. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ZYCnUqy5RB — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

After two rounds he is one under par and is eight shots off the five joint leaders including the top three in the world, Dustin Johnson, John Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Shane will be back on course later this afternoon for round three.