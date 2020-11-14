Dramatic reduction in number of Covid-19 cases in Tullamore Hospital in last week

Figures from the HSE show that there has been a dramatic reduction in the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital in the last week.

According to the HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, at 8pm on Friday, November 6, there were 12 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital.

By last Monday, the number of patients with Covid-19 in the hospital had dropped to nine and it had reduced again to eight on Wednesday.

Now latest figures from the HSE, released at 8pm on Friday, show that there are just four patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital. One of those patients is being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

However while there are less patients with Covid-19, the pressure on beds at the hospital remains high with just one vacant general bed available as of 8pm on Friday. According to this morning's Trolley Watch figures from the INMO, there were 14 patients awaiting admission to the hospital. All 14 were waiting on trolley's in the hospital's Emergency Department.

