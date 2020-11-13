Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Offaly with another double digit increase

After seeing only small increases earlier in the week, Offaly has recorded a third consecutive double digit increase in new Covid-19 cases today,

There were less than five new cases on Monday and Tuesday but there were 11 on Wednesday, ten on Thursday and 16 today (Friday).

The steady increase in cases has moved Offaly higher up the list of counties when it comes to Incidence Rate per 100,000 of population. Offaly is now 17th on the list with a 14 Day Rate of 110.3. Five counties have a rate under 100 cases per 100,000.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of seven additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November. There have now been a total of 1,972 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, November 12, the HPSC has been notified of 482 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 67,099* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 128 were in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 258 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of COVID-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease. The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on December 1.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.