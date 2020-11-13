The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for the weather to continue unsettled through the weekend with spells of rain and showers however it will be mild for the time of year.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be cloudy and damp in many areas in the morning with scattered outbreaks of rain. Whilst some sunny spells will develop, blustery heavy showers will occur for the rest of the day too. Showers will merge into longer spells of rain across west and north, with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures will range 10 to 13 degrees. Southerly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, near gale on western coastal areas.

Showers and some clear spells to start on Saturday night, mainly in the northern half of the country with drier conditions further south at first. Further spells of rain and showers will feed in from the Atlantic overnight with a continued risk of hail. Mild to start with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees occurring around dawn. Southerly winds will moderate overnight but remaining strong on southern coasts.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/cOoxw5yJ4C — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 13, 2020

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for widespread showers and some longer spells of rain and risks of hail and isolated thunderstorms. There will be good sunny spells though. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, strong on southern coasts, veering westerly and freshening later.

A blustery night on Sunday night with further outbreaks of rain and showers with fresh and gusty westerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, occurring early in the night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a largely dry start to the day with some bright spells but becoming cloudier as outbreaks of rain and drizzle move into the north and west, becoming persistent at times, with patchier outbreaks further east. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. A band of persistent rain will move eastwards over the country overnight.