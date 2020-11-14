Road closures this week for works on main street in Offaly town

Planned road works on the main street in an Offaly town will start this week and will be in place from Monday, November 16 until Tuesday, November 24.

Works were due to start on Main Street in Banagher last Monday however Offaly County Council announced that the planned works will now take place starting tomorrow.

Road closures will be necessary to facilitate toad repairs but local access will be maintained during this period.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused.