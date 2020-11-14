Offaly social media pair 'Acting the Biffo' makes for hilarious listening

Two rising stars of the Irish social media scene, Clara's Podge Henry and Tullamore's Aisling Kearns, have teamed up for an all-Offaly affair on the latest episode of the former's popular podcast, The Podgecast.

Offaly folk will be familiar with Henry's work that dates back a number of years, most notably for his best man speech at his brother's wedding in 2017 that not only went viral, but raised the bar for wedding speeches everywhere.

The DCU graduate who now works with Jameson has since emerged as a frontrunner on the podcasting scene with The Podgecast, where he has recorded over 50 episodes with names such as Tipperary's comedic duo The 2 Johnnies, Irish rugby international and fellow Midlander Robbie Henshaw, Darren Conway and James Kavanagh.

In his latest episode, titled 'Acting the Biffo', Henry is joined by Tullamore woman Aisling Kearns who has shot to fame in recent weeks for her hilarious sketches on Irish life.

Kearns is no stranger to performing having studied a BA in Voice and Dance at the University of Limerick and a two-year actor training programme at the Gaiety School of Acting.

She has amassed 72,000 followers and 1.2 million post likes on TikTok, while she also boasts a following of 17,500 on Instagram. From the Irish mammy to the Irish teacher, Kearns has nailed them all on both platforms.

The pair talk about Aisling's acting career, both on screen and stage, to her newly found love of making TikToks and entertaining the nation.

The Podgecast is available on all major podcasting platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

You can listen to the episode below: