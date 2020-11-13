LATEST: Covid-19 on rise in Edenderry area as rate for other areas in Offaly continues to fall

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by electoral area for the two-week period from October 27 to November 9.

It shows the rate for the virus has dropped again in two areas in Offaly in the last seven days but cases are on the increase again in Edenderry.

At this time last week, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry Electoral Area stood at 107.2 having come down from over 200 the previous week. However, according to this week's figures, the rate has increased by almost 30% to 137.2. There were 32 new cases in the area from October 27 to November 9.

In contrast with the Edenderry Area, the rate for Tullamore continues to fall and is now the lowest in the county. Two weeks ago, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Tullamore Electoral Area stood at 195.5. Last week, the rate dropped to 120 and it has fallen significantly again and it now stands at 96 per 100,000. There were 28 new cases in the area from October 27 to November 9.

In the Birr Area, the rate is also trending downwards over the last three weeks. Two weeks ago, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Birr Electoral Area stood at 141.3. Last week it had dropped to 109.9 while this week it is down to 102.1 cases per 100,000. There were 26 new cases in the area from October 27 to November 9.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stood at 107.7 per 100,000 with 84 new cases from October 29 to November 11. Offaly has the seventh lowest rate in the country with five counties, Galway, Kildare, Wicklow, Leitrim and Wexford having rates below 100. The rate in Wexford has fallen to 49.4 cases per 100,000.