Deaths in Offaly, Friday, November 13

Frank Egan, Carrigeen, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning, November 13, arriving at Saint James Church, Eglish, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. In the interest of Public Health, Franks funeral will be private. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand in the churchyard, while following social distancing guidelines.

June Gison (née Graham) - Wimbledon, London, England & late of Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

June will be sadly missed by her children Camille, Alan, Peter and Claire also her grandchildren Jack, Hollie, Sophie, Charlie, Jake and Isabelle. Funeral Cremation for June will take place on Friday, November 13 at 2:40 pm in South Essex Crematorium South Chapel, Corbets, Tey, Upminster RM142UY, London. Ceremony will be streamed live on https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view. Login / Order ID: 53724. Password dmgcuuys

Rose Fogarty (née Lalor) - Avondale, Portarlington, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal on Friday, arriving to St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (travelling via her residence). Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the churchyard and in the cemetery.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired to: https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved//become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Anna (Nance) Williams (née Mangan) - Mill Road & late of Derrygowley, Daingean, Offaly

Removal on Friday evening arriving to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, for Funeral prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted to 25. Those that would like to attend, are welcome to stand outside the Church, along the route to the Cemetery or at the Cemetery.