Offaly counselling service sees surge in Covid related issues

Accessible Counselling Tullamore [ACT] which opened last January has seen a few surges during the year and a lot are Covid related issues.

Coordinator with ACT Dymphna Summerville said many people are reporting a sense of loneliness and isolation, from farmers who are missing going to the mart, to health care workers constantly wearing PPE, to teachers delivering lectures and classes online.

Some of the issues that have emerged include anxiety and depression and Covid is not helping that sense of isolation and loneliness.

She said the lack of adult interaction is exaggerating conditions that may have been already lurking.

There are 10 counsellors/psychotherapists working at the centre and according to Dymphna all their diaries are full.

During the first lockdown the centre offered a telephone counselling service but people prefer face to face interaction. The centre is remaining open during this lockdown and has a one way system in operation and the large rooms allow for social distancing.

Dymphna said that counselling works collaboratively with the client helping them to make changes to achieve their goals. It's about empowering them to consider their own strategies, she said.

She stressed the importance of diet, exercise and sleep. She encouraged people to get out every day especially those who are working from home and to notice the seasons change and the many colours at this time of the year.

''It's about the simple things and making time to get away from electronics and trying to read a book or do some other activity,'' she said.

The centre is open from 9.30am to 5pm with a late opening on Wednesdays until 8pm.

To contact ACT ring (057) 935 2879 .