Tullamore girl to star on this year's Late Late Toy Show

A young girl from Tullamore will feature on the Late Late Toy Show this year.

Midland Drama School Director Lorraine Wynne received the wonderful news this week that MDS drama student Annie Mc Cann O'Brien will be featuring as a toy demonstrator on this years show following MDS students Ellie Molloy, Tom Landy and Finn Loughnane success last year.

Annie attends Midland Drama School's Tullamore studio weekly for drama and pre Covid she was rehearsing for her lead in upcoming musical the Greatest Show .

“She is a beautiful girl, a true comedian, full of energy and fun. Annie has a huge personality and had the toy show team in stitches with laughter during her audition recently in RTE Studios,” Lorraine Wynne told the Tribune.

Annie’s Mum Niamh, dad Jimmy and sister Molly are also very proud of Annie and her amazing achievement and look forward to seeing her on TV which has always been an ambition of Annie's and now a dream come true.

Midland Drama School Director Lorraine Wynne said, “I was over the moon to be notified that another of our students would be featured again this year Annie will follow the footsteps of many other successful students from Midland Drama School featuring and performing on the Toy Show since 2009 as toy demonstrators , singers and solo dancers."

Lorraine said, “you will see Annie on the show on Friday, November 27. Everyone at MDS - teachers and her drama class - wishes Annie the best of luck and to enjoy every moment of her fame on one of the biggest TV shows in Ireland with millions of viewers” , this year the show promises to be even bigger with it going international with children from all over the world being given a opportunity to perform and connect with Ireland online.”