Baseball bat and sticks allegedly produced in violent Tullamore incident

THREE men have been sent for trial accused of violent disorder and producing sticks and a baseball bat in Tullamore.

The offences were allegedly committed by James Ward, 20, 18 Castle Court, Daingean; James McCarthy, 50, 160 Arden View, Tullamore; and John McCarthy, 21, 29 Puttaghaun Close, Tullamore at Arden View on April 9 last.

Mr Ward is accused of producing a baseball bat during a dispute and the other two defendants are alleged to have produced sticks.

Books of evidence were served by Garda Stacey O'Brien at a sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Judge Catherine Staines the DPP had directed the three men be tried by indictment.

They were sent to next week's sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on November 17 on their own bail of €100 and curfews, which had been fixed at 8pm when the men came before the District Court, were varied to 10pm.

Suzanne Dooner, BL, appeared for Mr Ward and Michael Cooney, BL, appeared for James McCarthy and John McCarthy.

Legal aid was granted in all three cases.